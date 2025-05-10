All Eyes Are on Trevor Lawrence Heading into This Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made sweeping changes to their front office and to their roster this offseason. However, among all the changes that have taken place, quarterback was not one of them. The Jaguars are tied to quarterback Trevor Lawrence after investing nearly $300 million in him.
While wins are not a quarterback stat, Lawrence is being paid handsomely but has only assembled a 22-38 record since being drafted. He has thrown for 69 touchdowns and 46 interceptions over that time, and is coming off of an injury-plagued season.
Still, Marcus Spears of ESPN recently stated that although the Jaguars have made a slew of changes, the Jaguars' success or failure this season will heavily depend upon their franchise quarterback. Lawrence has played well in spurts but has yet to do so consistently in his career.
"This is about Trevor Lawrence not flashing and playing with consistency. To me, that’s been the biggest issue in Jacksonville. When you start talking about his play and now it’s his responsibility. I think it’s a critical evaluation year for Trevor Lawrence," Spears said.
There have been plenty of reasons for Lawrence's perceived struggles, including multiple coaches and offensive coordinators, questionable front office moves in free agency and the draft, as well as injuries.
“Not within that organization ’cause they paid him. But I know people outside, myself included, I’mma be watching Trevor Lawrence closely, man. Because it’s just been too much up and down.” However, he did have some sympathy for his situation," Spears said.
“Now he’s dealt with some injuries, he’s dealt with some change at the position, he dealt with Urban Meyer the first year, and you can throw that away. So there’s been a lot of change since he’s been in Jacksonville.” But now, the clock is ticking."
Jacksonville needs the best version of Lawrence this upcoming season. They hope the arrival of Liam Coen helps with the process.
“Everybody is comfortable in saying that throughout the duration of a season, he has to play with some consistency,” he added, before concluding, “How is he finally going to get into that upper echelon of that conversation? I think this year has to be that year," Spears said.
