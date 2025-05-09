The Jaguars Debut Everyone Is Waiting For
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick hoping he will spark a culture-changing turnaround. The Jaguars struggled on both sides of the ball last season. Luckily, Hunter can play on both sides of the ball, helping a Jaguars roster in need of more talent.
Many well-known talented players entered the league during the draft, but few with the hype that has surrounded Hunter. Dan Parr of NFL.com listed Hunter's debut with the Jaguars as the debut he is looking forward to the most.
"I’m most excited to see the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, make his NFL debut. You know, the guy who has a chance toalter the sport itself according to Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, who, in his first draft on the job, mortgaged the future totrade up for him," Parr said.
"Will Jacksonville use Hunter at wide receiver and cornerback right away? If he majors in offense, as expected, how much will he be utilized on D? Will he immediately live up to the unprecedented hype that will follow him into the league? We might be on the verge of seeing something that’s never been done in the NFL’s modern era. Get your popcorn ready."
Former Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew also listed Hunter's debut as the debut he is most excited about. Hunter's ability to play both sides of the ball will what most onlookers are most curious about, as it is a trait few players have accomplished consistently on the professional level.
"The Jaguars made the blockbuster move of the 2025 NFL Draft when they traded up for two-way star Travis Hunter. Now the question is: How will first-year head coach Liam Coen utilize Hunter and his immense talent? Last season at Colorado, he played 1,460 snaps (average of 112.3 per game) as a full-time receiver and cornerback," Jones-Drew said.
"For reference, no NFL player has averaged more than 78 snaps per game in the past decade, per NFL Research. I'd love to watch the generational talent play both sides of the ball, as he could impact Jacksonville's passing game as a playmaking receiver and the pass defense as a ballhawk in the secondary. We won't know exactly how Coen plans to deploy the rookie until September."
