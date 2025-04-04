Former NFL GM Endorses Jaguars to Draft SEC Star
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been connected to a host of players for the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Mason Graham has led the charge and has been the most commonly mocked player to the Jaguars at numerous points. Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter have fallen to the Jaguars in the occasional mock draft, but most expect them to be off the board by that point.
LSU's Will Campbell is also seen as a genuine possibility alongside Graham, while others such as Tyler Warren, Tetairoa McMillan and Armand Membou have been projected at No. 5 as well.
But what about Georgia linebacker/pass-rusher Jalon Walker? While most have the Jaguars going with Graham if they want to select a defender, could Walker be a solid plan B?
One former NFL general manager seems to believe so.
Former Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock spoke with betway insider about Walker and noted that he believes the Jaguars are a fit for Walker -- if not the best fit for him of all the teams.
"The highest he could go would probably be Jacksonville," Mayock said.
"What I love about him going to Jacksonville is that they’ve already got two solid edge guides with Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, but if you take Jalon Walker and plug him in sub packages, you can kick Walker inside and now you’ve got those three guys rushing the quarterback, and that creates havoc for other teams. So I love him in Jacksonville."
Walker would certainly be an intriguing fit with the Jaguars considering the evaluation surrounding his skill-set. There does not appear to be a concensus on whether NFL teams view Walker as an off-ball linebacker or as an edge rusher, and his role on defenses will likely vary by team.
For the Jaguars, though, Walker could make sense in both roles. He would give the Jaguars a third pass-rusher behind their dynamic duo of Hines-Allen and Walker, which the Jaguars have completely avoided in the last two seasons.
Walker could also give the Jaguars future insurance at linebacker if they opt not to pick up Devin Lloyd's fifth-year option.
With a little under three weeks until the draft, stay tuned and find out just how much smoke surrounds the Jaguars and Walker.
