2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars Trade Down With Minnesota Vikings
The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded down.
Originally holding the No. 17 pick, the Jaguars traded down with the Minnesota Vikings.
By trading the No. 17 pick, the Jaguars have gained the No. 23 pick, a 2024 fifth-round pick (No. 167), a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
The Jaguars traded down twice in last year's first round, picking up multiple Day 3 picks before selecting Oklahoma right tackle Anton Harrison.
With no cornerbacks yet off the board, the Jaguars could have a shot to take the drafts top cornerback at No. 23. The Jaguars will also enter next year with plus draft capital, plus the chance to make trades for veterans now that they have more picks ... like a certain receiver from San Francisco, perhaps.
“Yeah, there’s a lot, as you know, that goes into it. We feel good about the group that’s there at different positions that we’re focused in on a little bit," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said last week. "But you don’t know what’s going to happen, you really aren’t going to know what we’re going to do until maybe the 12th or 13th pick. Then, we’ll look at the opportunity to potentially move up. If we get to 16 like we did last year, then somebody calls and there’s a chance to move back one or two, you just don’t know. You’re playing it on game day.”
"The only thing we can control is becalculated on if we really target someone and we really feel we need to make a run, let’s say get up to 12, get up to 13, we’ll be prepared to do that if the right person is there. Look at the other side, like we did a year ago, we trade back twice and get the same player. There’s so many things that can happen, you just got to go in prepared. The board is going to fall the way it falls; you can’t change that. You’ve just got to be ready for everything.”