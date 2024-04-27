2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars Select Texas Tech DE Myles Cole at No. 236
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put a bow on their 2024 NFL Draft class, selecting Texas Tech DE Myles Cole with the No. 236 pick.
Cole joins a defensive end room that consists of Josh Allen, Travon Walker, and Trevis Gipson.
Cole spent the first four years of his career at Louisiana-Monroe, appearing in 34 games and starting 12 games while recording 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Cole transferred to Texas Tech in 2022, appearing in 25 games and starting 13. In that span, he recorded nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.
Cole recorded the longest arms and wingspan at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine with 36 7/8-inch arms.
“Well, when you can’t run the football and later in the year, you can’t stop the run, that’s a problem in the National Football League. We’ve always prided ourselves on being able to do that; run the football, stop the run," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said at the start of the offseason.
"For whatever reason, we weren’t able to do that. I think there’s a lot of moving parts to that. I don’t think it’s just player related, I don’t think it’s just scheme related. We’ve got to get bigger, we’ve got to get stronger, we’ve got to get more physical in the trenches. If you want to compete for championships, you have to do that. I think we’ve got some good pieces in there, we have some good young players in there, but we have to get better.”
The Jaguars' 2024 class is as follows:
- 1st round, No. 23: LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr.
- 2nd round, No. 48: LSU DL Maason Smith
- 3rd round, No. 96: FSU CB Jarrian Jones
- 4th round, No. 114: Missouri OL Javon Foster
- 4th round, No. 116: LSU DL Jordan Jefferson
- 5th round, No. 153: Ole Miss CB Deantre Price
- 5th round, No. 167: Texas RB Keilan Robinson
- 6th round, No. 212: Arkansas K Cam Little