2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars Select Ole Miss CB Deantre Prince at No. 153
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone back to the cornerback position, selecting Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince with the No. 153 pick in the fifth-round.
Prince is the second cornerback the Jaguars have drafted after they selected FSU cornerback Jarrian Jones with the No. 96 pick on Friday.
Prince started all 13 games for Ole Miss last year, recording 36 tackles, five tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and an interception. In four seasons at Ole Miss, Prince appeared in 51 games and started 37. He recorded 146 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, 27 pass deflections, and six interceptions. In 2022, Prince led Ole Miss in pass breakups with 12 total.
Prince and Jones will join a cornerback room that currently consists of Tyson Campbell, Ronald Darby, Montaric Brown, Gregory Junior, and Christian Braswell.
“Well if you look historically at the draft in the second round, there’s a run, on corners usually. When they start coming, they come off quick," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Friday.
"It wasn’t something that was not expected. You look at things. You try to move. Sometimes you can move, sometimes you can’t. Houston obviously wasn’t going to trade their pick. The board is the board, and we feel really good about the players we got and the addition of Jarrian, we feel very strongly that he can come in and compete early on.”
The rest of the Jaguars selections are as follows.
- 6th: No. 212
- 7th: No. 236