2024 NFL Schedule: Predicting the Jaguars' 2024 Slate
The 2024 NFL schedule will officially be released at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, giving way to the final piece of preparation for the 2024 season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars already know their home and road opponents this year, but it won't be until Wednesday night that we know the exact order they play them in, which games could be in London, and which games could potentially be on prime-time.
For the Jaguars, the 2024 season will be especially important. The most recent and largest image of the Jaguars in the minds of most is of the Jaguars' late-season collapse after starting 8-3. 2024 will be about erasing that narrative and returning the optimism they left 2022 with.
“Yeah, as a coach, you’re hopeful that’s the motivation. The way we finished the last month and a half is not our standard and it’s not what we talk about. It goes against everything we talk about, really," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said in March.
"We still had opportunities all the way to the 18th week of the regular season. We’re there at the end, we just got to figure out a way to push through that envelope and be there and credit to Houston, they battled their tails off all year. They were much like us a year ago in ’22. We had to battle our tails off to get to where we got to. A credit to DeMeco [Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans] and his staff and those players in Houston for winning the division the way they did.”
So, what is our guess and how the Jaguars' schedule will look tomorrow? Check out our official predictions below.