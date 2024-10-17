2025 NFL Draft: Who Do Jaguars Land in Early Mock?
It is never a good sign when a base is talking about the NFL Draft in October, but that is where the Jacksonville Jaguars' 1-5 start has taken them.
While the Jaguars have 11 more games to turn their season around, there is likely more optimism to be found in the hopefulness of the offseason than there is on Sundays.
As such, we will take a look at mock drafts from time to time to keep a tab on which prospects the Jaguars may be in line for if/when they end up with a top-10 pick for the first time since the 2022 NFL Draft.
The latest such mock draft to take a look at the state of the Jaguars comes from ESPN's Jordan Reid. Reid has the Jaguars originally picking at No. 4 but then trading down to No. 7, picking up two picks from the Las Vegas Raiders in the process.
"In April, the Raiders watched six quarterbacks come off the board before they were on the clock at No. 13. They might not want to risk waiting it out again in 2025, and I could see them sending a second- and fifth-rounder to Jacksonville to move up three spots from No. 7 overall here. (Las Vegas just landed a conditional third-rounder from the Davante Adams trade that could be used to move up for a QB, too.)," Reid said.
With the Jaguars picking at No. 7, Reid's mock had Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders, Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter, Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Tennessee EDGE James Pierce, and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson come off the board before their pick.
Reid then has the Jaguars taking the first offensive lineman of the draft in LSU left tackle Will Campbell. Considering the Jaguars have both Cam Robinson and Walker Little on contract years at left tackle, there is a good chance the Jaguars walk into the 2025 NFL Draft needed a player just like Campbell.
"The top-rated offensive lineman on my board, Campbell is a polished pass protector and physical run blocker who has played strictly left tackle during his career. He has surrendered one sack so far this season over 256 pass-blocking snaps," Reid said.
"Many scouts are still a bit hesitant about this OT class and aren't sure we will see one go in the top 10. Some even say Campbell could move inside to guard at the next level. But pass protection is just too hard for the Jaguars -- who have allowed 17 sacks, tied for sixth most in the league -- to ignore."
Missing out on a talent like Pierce or Johnson would be tough for a Jaguars defense that clearly needs to be rebuilt, but the Jaguars could be losing up to three offensive linemen this offseason. Picking up extra picks and a cornerstone tackle would be good business.
