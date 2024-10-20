3 Critical Stats From Dominant Jaguars Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars faced the New England Patriots in London on Sunday. Jacksonville moved to 2-5 on the season. The Jaguars' win cannot be overstated, as a loss against the Patriots would have likely been the end for Coach Doug Pederson.
Here are a few of the most critical stats the led to the Jaguars much-needed win over the Patriots.
Jaguars Offense on Third Down
The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled on offense this season for many reasons. One of the primary reasons has been their inability to sustain drives. The Jaguars have left many drives and points on the board this season because of issues on third down. They figured out their third-down woes on Sunday enough to put up 32 points.
The Jaguars converted six of their ten third-down attempts against the Patriots. Their success on third down led to extended drives and complete control of the clock. The Jaguars won the time-of-possession battle by over six minutes.
Jaguars' Offensive Line Gave Up Zero Sacks
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the league this season. The Jaguars' inability to protect Lawrence has been one of the most pressing issues the offense has faced this season. However, on Sunday against the Patriots, the Jaguars offensive line gave Lawrence the best protection he has had all season, leading to him having one of the season.
Lawrence completed 75 percent of his passes against the Patriots for 121 yards and nearly 122 passer rating in what was a bounce-back game for Jacksonville. Lawrence completed passes to five different pass catchers in what was an impressive performance
Zero Turnovers for the Jaguars Offense
The Jaguars have had numerous costly turnovers this season at some of the most inopportune times. While the number of turnovers the Jaguars have had this season is not necessarily that high, the timing of their turnovers has been critical. They have lost multiple games this season and could have won, but had they eliminated turnovers.
With their season on the line in London, the Jaguars finally put all the pieces together on offense. Jacksonville gave Lawrence a clean pocket, which helped cut down on his inconsistent play. The improved blocking led to a significant day on the ground and a clean football game from the offense.
