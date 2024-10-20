Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 7?
Each week during the 2024 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.
In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 32-16 win over
Offense: Tank Bigsby
Trevor Lawrence had another outstanding game and Brian Thomas Jr. gave Christian Gonzalez plenty of tough work, but the Jaguars' offense went through one man and one man only on Sunday: Tank Bigsby. With Travis Etienne sidelined due to a hamstring injury, the Jaguars' backfield belonged to Bigsby and he made the most of his chances.
Bigsby finished his game with 26 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns, marking his second 100-yard game in his last three games. Bigsby is a legit breakout star for this Jaguars offense.
Defense: Travon Walker
The former No. 1 overall pick is having a career year -- again. After a 10-sack season a year ago, Travon Walker now has six sacks through seven games after a big-time sack of Drake Maye at the end of the fourth quarter to force Maye and the Patriots into 4th-and-forever when they were still only down by nine points. And on the following play, Walker got pressure again to force an errant throw from Maye.
Walker applied pressure to Maye throughout the day and was as disruptive as he has been all year. He now has four sacks in the last three games and a staggering 16 sacks over his last 24. Walker has turned the corner for Jacksonville's pass-rush.
Special Teams: Parker Washington
One of the biggest plays of the Jaguars' season so far came via Parker Washington and the Jaguars' punt return units. Washington made a rare decision to field a punt from his own four-yard line, but it worked out in a big way when he took it 96 yards for a touchdown to give the Jaguars a 22-10 lead entering halftime.
Washington made Jaguars history, too, on his big play thanks to recording the longest punt return in franchise history. Washington stepped in for an injured Devin Duvernay and did more than enough to prove his mettle and worth.
