3 Free Agents the Jacksonville Jaguars Should Target
This is an important offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a new era has begun within the organization. Owner Shad Khan hired Liam Coen as head coach and a general manager will soon be hired to help stabilize the front office and lead the Jaguars in free agency and the NFL Draft.
Heading into free agency, the Jaguars have over $32 million in salary cap space to address a few areas of need on the roster. Right guard, interior defensive line and cornerback are three of the biggest areas of concern ahead of free agency. There will also likely be a new free safety as Andre Cisco is expected to hit the open market.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at three free agents that the Jaguars could sign next month when the new league year gets underway.
Carolina Panthers IOL Brady Christensen
Brandon Scherff is questionable to return to Jacksonville next season and finding his replacement in free agency or the draft won’t be easy. One player that would fit seamlessly in Coen’s outside zone blocking scheme is Christensen. He would be a backup for every position along the front five and possesses a great football IQ that allows him to play adequately anywhere he’s asked. Christensen best serves as an interior player who can start at any guard spot and he would be a welcomed addition to Coen’s offense.
Miami Dolphins S Jevon Holland
For Jacksonville’s new GM, signing arguably the best free agent on the block would be a terrific way to start his tenure. Holland isn’t just a centerfield safety: he’s one of the best in the game. The Dolphins standout defensive back can play a lot of roles in a team’s secondary, including nickel, box defender, single-high, split, and strong safety. His ball skills and football intelligence would make him a terrific addition for a Jaguars defense in need of a difference-maker on the backend/
San Francisco 49ers CB Chavarius Ward
Ward has been an outstanding presence on the outside for the 49ers over the last few seasons. He has experience playing in the Super Bowl and that would be valuable for a team that has goals of reaching to the mountain top with Trevor Lawrence as their quarterback. Ward is a great man coverage defender who specializes as a press corner to disrupt timing and rhythm at the line of scrimmage. Adding him as the No. 2 corner opposite of Tyson Campbell would be a terrific signing.
