5 Jaguars Who Stood Out On First Day of Joint Practices vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wednesday saw the Jacksonville Jaguars sharpen their tools against an opposing team on the practice field, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting for the first of two joint practices at the Miller Electric Center.
We mostly kept our focus on the Jaguars' offense vs. the Tampa Bay Defense on Wednesday, though this will change on Thursday. With that in mind, which offensive players stood out in positive ways during the 16th practice of training camp?
Tank Bigsby
Tank Bigsby was one of the most impressive players on the field on Wednesday, even with the Jaguars running game struggling against the Buccaneers starting defense. Bigsby had several runs for long gains (the only Jaguars running back to do so), scored three touchdowns in red-zone drills, and converted the Jaguars' starting offense's only third-down conversion in four tries. His stock is going up.
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr. had another nice practice today, catching a touchdown against Zyon McCollum in red-zone 7-on-7 drills. Thomas Jr. then dusted McCollum on a deep route in team drills, beating the 4.33 cornerback by several steps on an overthrown ball. A few plays later, he and Trevor Lawrence connected on a deep pass where he had yards of separation from the cornerback. The No. 23 pick is starting to come on as a deep threat.
Parker Washington
With Christian Kirk not practicing on Wednesday (And no, we do not know why. No explanation was ever given), Parker Washington got reps with the first-team offense in his spot. Washington is clearly the No. 4 receiver and it was interesting to see him deployed in the traditional Kirk role in the slot, with Kirk offering advice from the sidelines after reps. Washington had himself a day, too, catching an impressive touchdown in one-on-ones and looking mostly uncoverable during team drills.
Anton Harrison
While the story coming out of practice was the struggles of the Jaguars offensive line, Anton Harrison was the least culpable of any of the starters. He didn't get a lot of movement in the run game, but I am not sure he got beat once on a pass play during practice. He pitched shutouts in one-on-ones and then provided consistent protection in team drills. Harrison is the Jaguars' best offensive lineman entering 2024.
Gabe Davis
Gabe Davis has continued to build momentum during training camp after a slow start, much like Brian Thomas Jr. Davis has become one of Lawrence's favorite targets during team drills, especially over the middle of the field. It feels more and more like Davis will be used as Lawrence's dependable chain-mover over the intermediate part of the field rather than as a deep threat. He caught two nice gains from Lawrence in team drills, with both coming over the midle of the field.