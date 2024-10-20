A Special Message to the Jaguars' Offensive Line
Entering Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots, the Jacksonville Jaguars had arguably one of the top running back duos in the National Football League.
Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby had combined to give the Jaguars one of the highest rushing totals of any team in the National Football League through the season’s first six games.
However, the Jaguars had also allowed an alarming number of sacks on quarterback Trevor Lawrence. This led to Lawrence having one of the worst seasons in his career in numerous categories, including sacks and completion percentage.
The up-and-down play of the Jaguars’ offensive line had undoubtedly impacted the offense in both a positive and a negative manner.
That would change on Sunday, though, as the Jaguars’ offensive line excelled in both the pass and run. The Jaguars’ offensive line did not allow Lawrence to be sacked one time the entire game. They paved the way for Bigsby to have an enormous day with 118 yards on 26 carries.
The offensive line’s productive day guided Bigbsy to his best game of the season and Lawrence’s best. The Jaguars rushed for a season-high 171 yards without Etienne being on the field. Jacksonville’s offensive line deserves recognition for a job well done.
In a game the Jaguars had to win, the offensive line helped the Jaguars’ offense have the best output of the season. Their play is often highlighted when they play poorly and overlooked when they play well. However, Sunday’s win against the Patriots should motivate the unit to have repeat performances moving forward.
If the Jaguars hope to dig out of the hole of a 2-5 start to the season, there is no way they will be able to do so without the offensive line playing as they did on Sunday every week moving forward. At 2-5, it will take the unit’s absolute best effort every week, as their poor start left little to no room for error for the rest of the season.
The name of the game in the NFL is not only playing well but playing well consistently enough. In their two wins this season, the Jaguars have shown flashes of why they had so much hope inside the organization before the season started. They must find a way to replicate Sunday's performance on a more consistent basis.
