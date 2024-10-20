Social Media Elated After Jaguars Win in London
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) dominated on Sunday morning in London as they put a 32-16 beat down on the New England Patriots (1-6) to earn their second win of the season. Social media was on fire throughout the game as the Jaguars showed what their potential can be.
The Jaguars completed their two-week London trip with an inpsiring win over the Patriots and the guys were locked in early. Rocking the teal jerseys, the Jaguars looked good and played better.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence could not have played better in his sixth London game of his career. He established a frequent connection with star rookie wide receiver, Brian Thomas Jr., who was unconscious on Sunday, going for 89 yards receiving and a crucial early touchdown.
Lawrence finished the day throwing for 193 yards, completing 15 of 20 passes, including one touchdown pass.
It was safe to say that Jaguars fans were having fun in London during the dominant performance. With it being the team's 13th game in the United Kingdom, the popular international Jaguars fanbase came ready.
Jaguars social media could not get enough of second-year running back Tank Bigsby who has slowly won the hearts of fans as the team's No. 1 rusher. With Travis Etienne being out for the game due to an injury, Bigsby had another signature game, rushing for 118 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The Jaguars had their way with the Patriots defense, earning 364 total yards, 171 of those on the ground. Most of the second half was salted away by the Jaguars run game, including 17-straight run plays spanning two drives.
Special teams shined bright in the first half as sixth-year wide reciever Parker Washington set a franchise record with a 97-yard punt return touchdown at the end of the first half. Washington was returning punts in place of Devin Duvernay who was out due to injury.
The Jaguars find a 1-1 split in London and will head back to Duval County to battle the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. It was a complete performance that will hopefully be replicated in the coming weeks as the Jaguars look to turn their season around.
