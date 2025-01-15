Analyst Takes Shot at Jaguars When Discussing Mike Tomlin's Future
Following the departure of the Pittsburgh Steelers from the NFL playoffs for the eight straight time, conversations have spiraled in the media about the future of current head coach Mike Tomlin as the Steelers head coach. ESPN analyst Ryan Clark weighed in on the conversation.
"Is Mike Tomlin overachieving early on in the season, or is he underachieving in the playoffs? Is this team that always seems prepared in big games during the season, but has fallen behind by at least 14 in their last five playoff trips, are they not ready? Are they not maintaining the message from the meeting room to the football field?"
While the Steelers have not had a losing season since 2003, their playoff woes continue to damper the legacy of Tomlin in Pittsburgh. However, the Steelers find themselves in the playoff picture every season, the opposite of what the Jacksonville Jaguars have experienced over their history.
Clark broke down the conversation of fans calling for the removal of Tomlin, and shot down the idea, while using the Jaguars as a fall back option to what could possibly happen if the Steelers were to launch Tomlin from his contract.
"If you feel like that, you have to have the conversation. Can we have a higher ceiling? But here is what you're gonna have to deal with. We could also end up being the Jacksonville Jaguars. This team {Steelers} doesn't know what it feels like to only win five games, to win six games, to be the Las Vegas Raiders this year. And I believe that's a tough decision you have to make when Lombardi Trophies are the most important thing in your life."
It is not hard to argue that the Jaguars have had a rough couple of seasons in Jacksonville. Other than getting into the playoffs after winning the AFC South division in 2022, and a nine win season in 2023, the Jaguars took a massive step backwards in getting back to the promise land.
Firing head coach Doug Pederson and keeping Trent Baalke as general manager, Jacksonville has not been the place to be over the past few seasons. After raising red flags around keeping Baalke, the Jaguars franchise may be around the five or six win rate until change comes.
