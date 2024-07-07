Andre Cisco Named as Jaguars' 'Contract to Watch'
The 2024 offseason has been an eventful one for the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the franchise handing out the two biggest contracts in franchise history to Josh Allen in April and Trevor Lawrence in June.
With those two contracts now officially in the books, the Jaguars can pivot and begin to look toward the future. Other 2021 draftees like Lawrence are entering contract years in cornerback Tyson Campbell, safety Andre Cisco and offensive tackle Walker Little, while 2022 draftees Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd will be eligible next year.
In short, the Jaguars don't have any potentially franchise-changing deals coming up like Allen's and Lawrence's, but they certainly have a few deals to keep an eye on.
So, which of these players has the contract situation worth monitoring the most over the coming season? For The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the answer comes down to Cisco considering his potential to have a breakout season and the economics of the safety market.
"The Jaguars already have the big ones out of the way with Lawrence and linebacker Josh Allen, so Cisco is one to watch. Just 24 years old, Cisco is an ascending player who could be on the verge of a true breakout in his contract year. Now, after a tough offseason for the safety market, there’s added intrigue with how teams will choose to pay their safeties, which adds mystery to Cisco’s situation."- Jeff Howe, The Athletic
After 26 tackles, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in 17 games (three starts) as a rookie, Cisco has grown into a legitamate playmaker for the Jaguars' defense in the last two years.
In the last two years, Cisco has started all 30 games he has started in and recorded seven interceptions, 15 pass deflections, 135 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.