Why Jaguars Value Both the Process and the Results

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won their 12th game of the season with one week still left to play. Now, they have the chance to get to 13 victories for just the second time in franchise history. The last time they did so was way back in the 1999 season, just four years after the expansion draft that brought them into the league.



Jacksonville is also in control of its own destiny in the AFC South. All the Jaguars have to do is beat the Tennessee Titans in the season finale to claim the division crown and finish one game above the Houston Texans. Getting to 13-4 could also give them a chance at the two seed and even No. 1, and with it, the first-round bye.



Jaguars got the job done



It was by no means pretty, but the Jacksonville Jaguars completed their sweep of the Indianapolis Colts this year with a narrow 23-17 win in Week 17. This time, they beat Sauce Gardner and 44-year-old Philip Rivers. Jacksonville's defense did a good job containing the recent retiree, but the offense and special teams put them in precarious situations, leading the game to go down to the wire.

The Jaguars allowed two huge kickoff returns from Ashton Dulin, both of which resulted in short scoring drives for Rivers and the Indianapolis offense. On the other side of the ball, Jacksonville committed two turnovers in the red zone, and another on downs in Colts' territory. Head Coach Liam Coen could have opted for a 41-yard field goal from Cam Little, but tried to sneak it on a long 4th-and-1 instead, and Trevor Lawrence was stood up. Jacksonville media asked him about the decision after the game:

Jarrian Jones picks off Rivers!



"Yeah, I mean, in hindsight, probably should have kicked it... with the way the other side was going at the end. But again, like that's the same message from Arizona that like, I'd like to be able to close the game out on our terms offensively. And for us to take the necessary steps offensively, we've got to be able to gain a freaking yard. And that's a little agitating."

"I'm frustrated with myself because you're like, okay, they were struggling. Defense had momentum a little bit there. Hindsight, maybe kick it... yeah, I want to teach these guys how to go finish a game on the offense’s terms."

It worked out fine, as the Jaguars' defense would go on to pick Rivers off just three plays later, kick a field goal, and ultimately win the game.

