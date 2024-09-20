Are the Bills a Benchmark Game for the Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to right a lot of wrongs on Monday Night Football.
The Jaguars are off to an uneven 0-2 start after self-inflicted mistakes cost them potential wins against the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. And as a result, the heat from national voices is turned up on a team that had win-now expectations in 2024.
Entering Week 3 however, the Jaguars have a chance to earn back some public support and confidence thanks to a showdown against the 2-0 Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
And even more importantly, the Jaguars will get a chance to see how they measure up to one of the NFL's top teams
"I think it's good for our team. Obviously, it's a great opportunity to go on the road. As you mentioned, it's really a great atmosphere for football. It's a Monday night game," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Thursday.
"The fans are going to be juiced up and ready to go. It'll be good for us. It's a benchmark. It's a measuring stick game right now. It's great for our players to be in these atmospheres. We need to be in these situations more and this is a great opportunity for them.”
This is the first of two primetime games for the Jaguars this season. Jacksonville holds a record of 8-8 on Monday Night Football, while Pederson has a record of 5-3. This marks the first time the Jaguars will play on Monday night in back-to-back seasons since 2010 and 2011.
In short, the national spotlight is on the Jaguars and is as bright as it has been in sometime. The Jaguars have so far failed to meet those expectations on the field, but Monday Night Football gives them a chance to bounce back and curry some favor.
Most importantly, a win against an AFC powerhouse like Josh Allen and the Bills could be type of spark the Jaguars need to wash away the first two weeks of the season. The Bills are not only a true test for the Jaguars, but they have the potential to be the remedy to their early-season issues.
