Three Storylines That Will Decide the Jaguars' Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 offseason is set to be a big one for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

No, the Jaguars are not set to be one of the teams that define the 2026 offseason with big moves. Jaguars' general manager James Gladstone should never be counted out when it comes to aggressive additions, but the Jaguars have played a patient game to this point and will be expected to continue to do so.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, what are the biggest storylines we are watching as Gladstone and the Jaguars' front office navigate the offseason? We discuss three below.

How will the Jaguars address the pass-rush?

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Jaguars have yet to add to the pass-rush this offseason, they still have time to do so. Whether that is in the form of a trade, a signing, or, most likely, via draft picks, t he Jaguars have several options at hand to surround Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker with improved depth and they should be expected to pursue them.

Whether the Jaguars go with pure depth options like they did last year with Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah and Dennis Gardeck, or truly try to make a splash with a big name or an option at No. 56, this will be one of the most important questions the Jaguars are set to answer. In many ways, this could set the ceiling for the defense.

Travis Hunter's Role

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We already know what the Jaguars' current plans are for former No. 2 pick Travis Hunter. The Heisman Trophy winner is set to see more snaps on defense than he did a year ago, largely because the Jaguars have one of the NFL's most talented receiver trios already on offense. But that doesn't take away the intrigue from the Hunter situation, especially considering his usage very well may depend on the construction of the roster.

Do the Jaguars add more depth at wide receiver, or do they want to leave a runway for Hunter on offense? Do they stock up at cornerback, or do they trust Hunter to be their No. 1 cornerback all the way moving forward?

Is there a move looming?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have 11 picks in next month's draft, but it is a bit hard to see 11 rookies making the team. That means the Jaguars are likely better off trading away a few picks, whether for more picks in next year's draft or or for help this year. Maxx Crosby looks like he is no longer on the market, but there are still big moves that could be made if the Jaguars want to be aggressive.

With how bold and forward-thinking this front office is, the Jaguars always seem like a team that is just waiting to strike. And as things stand right now, it is a bit quiet on the Jaguars' front. Almost too quiet, which makes me believe the Jaguars have the potential to pull off a big move at some point this offseason.