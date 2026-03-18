Updating the Jaguars' Cap Situation After First Wave of Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have spent the offseason managing their cap, and where they stand after the first week of free agency details why their plan has been executed in such a way.

The Jaguars, as of today, have $5.90 million in cap space -- more than just three other teams in the NFL. With this being the case, some clear conclusions can be made about the Jaguars' offseason path moving forward.

A week into the league year, NFL accounting on the 10 teams tightest to the cap ...



1) Bears $213K

2) Panthers $4.57M

3) Giants $5.41M

4) Jaguars $5.90M

5) Vikings $6.10M

6) Dolphins $7.06M

7) Bills $9.77M

8) Cowboys $13.12M

9) Saints $13.12M

10) Chiefs $13.34M — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 18, 2026

Jaguars Cap Update

This updated cap figure comes after Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has restructured contracts for a number of veterans, including Robert Hainsey, Logan Cooke, Jourdan Lewis, Patrick Mekari, and Eric Murray. The Jaguars also released Johnny Mundt in a cap-saving measure.

The Jaguars have also added some new deals to the books at the same time, signing Montaric Brown, Quintin Morris and Dennis Gardeck to new deals with small 2026 cap hits. They also signed Washing Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. as their lone external free agent addition, signing him to a two-year deal.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With this in mind, the Jaguars still have several ways they can create more cap space. They can restructure deals for players like Ezra Cleveland, Arik Armstead, Foyesade Oluokun, and so forth. They can move money around to enough of an extent to open up enough space for their draft class, which is set to consist of 11 players.

Looking at where the Jaguars' cap is, it isn't hard to see why they were not very active in free agency this time around. The Jaguars were never expected to be big players in this year's free agency cycle, but the fact they were one of the most inactive teams in the entire NFL still takes some getting used to after years and years of spending big and spending often in March.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars could also clear up some space if they extend star defensive end Travon Walker, who is set to currently play on his fifth-year option. If the Jaguars can sign him to a new deal and lower his 2026 cap hit, they could have enough to sign their upcoming draft class and still add to the roster.

But with big dead cap hits for Tyson Campbell and Gabe Davis, this was always going to be an offseason where the Jaguars simply had to eat their medicine when it came to the cap. Still, they are not in a position that will tie their hands behind their back if there is a move they truly want to make.