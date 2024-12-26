Are the Jacksonville Jaguars Checked Out for the Season?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are having another disappointing season. The Jaguars are 3-12 heading into their final two games of the season. The season has been filled with injuries to key players all season. In their Week 16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders the injuries continued to pile up. The team will look to get back into the win column in Week 17.
One thing that has the Jaguars falling short this season, has been the ability to not correct mistakes. They have made the same mistakes in multiple games throughout the season.
“I think I have been able to get through to them," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "I think what happens sometimes is players, having been there before and being on teams that sometimes—and I haven't been on many teams or coached many teams that go through this—but I think sometimes you look to do more than what we ask you to do. You take things into your own hands from time to time, and I'm not saying guys are going off the reservation or anything like that, but sometimes it adds to our situation.
"We just ask them to do their job. If they try to cover for somebody or they try to anticipate a play that's coming at them and it's not there and so they're out of position, I just think sometimes they're trying to make plays and trying to spark your team. It's something that, yeah, when it happens, it's a great play and great instincts and all asked to do. When we do, great things happen, good things happen, good plays happen, and we've got to be able to get more of that out of our guys.”
This team has shown fight all season but have had trouble closing out close games all year.
"No. It's not an undisciplined group. If you were at practice during the week and the meetings and all the things that go on, it's not an undisciplined group. I just think sometimes where we are in our season, a player or two, it's different guy, it's not the same guy or two guys, three guys, but sometimes you just try to do too much. It's all in good intentions. It's not in spite or not a lack of discipline, it's just they're trying to make a play and unfortunately sometimes when they do, they guess wrong, and then something negative happens in the game.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE