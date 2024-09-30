Are the Jaguars Past The Point of No Return?
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson didn't want to do much talking after a 24-20 loss to the Houston Texans.
In a lot of ways, it was appropriate. In the same week where the head coach and his locker room said the time for talk was over, Pederson didn't seem to have the answers for what has gone so wrong during their 0-4 start.
Asked about the biggest play of the game -- a failed fourth-and-goal run from Trevor Lawrence at the start of the fourth quarter -- Pederson fired back immediately.
“It's a moot point. It doesn't matter now, so I'm not going to talk about it," Pederson said.
This was a far change up from the normally open Pederson, who has rarely -- if ever -- shied away from explaining his aggressive thought process and decision-making in the past.
But perhaps moot point is the best way to sum up the Jaguars' disastrous 2024 season so far.
Why haven't the Jaguars the Jaguars met owner Shad Khan's expectations? Why is Trevor Lawrence regressing in his fourth season? Why has the offense gotten worse in each season under Doug Pederson?
The answers don't matter. As things stand today, it is a moot point.
Simply put, the Jaguars' current regime of Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke have not yet built the Jaguars into a winner. Instead, the team is playing as poorly as they did in 2021 under Urban Meyer's disastrous regime.
This is no call for jobs. There are no sharks circling the waters. But the hard, cold reality of the 2024 Jaguars is that they are not good enough.
Khan made it clear before the season began that he expected the Jaguars to be a winner. 9-8 seasons would not satisfy him after the Jaguars went 9-8 in back-to-back seasons in the first two years of the Pederson era.
But instead of finally getting over the hump, the Jaguars are on a backslide that won't stop. And as the losses continue to pile up, the prevalent question of whether this regime is the right one to get the best out of Lawrence and co. will continue to be asked.
Are the Jaguars past the point of no return? We will find out soon.
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
