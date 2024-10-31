REPORT: Jaguars to Potentially Deal Key Defensive Pieces
The Jacksonville Jaguars could very well be sellers at the trade deadline with a 2-6 record and their chances of making the playoffs in need of a miracle. They are all but eliminated at this point.
ESPN's Michael DiRocco wrote a week ago that, "the Jaguars likely won't add talent at the trade deadline after their poor start, but don't expect them to deal away all of their stars, either. There's still a talented nucleus, and the team spent nearly $500 million in the offseason ... Jacksonville is not in a blow-it-up-and-start-over situation, whether general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson are back in 2025 or not."
That being said, the Jaguars just traded a key piece to their offensive line -- left tackle Cam Robinson. That is the blind-side protector and the most important guardian of $275 million investment, Trevor Lawrence. This while the Jaguars have already had offensive line struggles, nonetheless.
The message should be clear -- the Jaguars are looking ahead to the future. No, they probably won't "blow it up." They have a very talented roster that is a few pieces away, and a front office and coaching staff change could make a world's difference, too.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had some trade deadline notes that included the Jaguars' recent move of Robinson and the room for future moves before the Nov. 5 deadline.
"The Jaguars' trade of left tackle Cam Robinson to Minnesota doesn't signal a fire sale for the 2-6 team, but Jacksonville has been willing to part with offensive and defensive line depth for a few weeks now," Fowler wrote. "The luxury of having Walker Little as the third tackle made trading Robinson more palatable. The injury to left tackle Christian Darrisaw heightened the Vikings' urgency, so Robinson's $16.2 million base salary goes off the Jaguars' books. Jacksonville has also talked to teams about its defensive line depth, so it might not be done. But I still sense that it believes in its core players, despite the uneven performance on the field. Esezi Otomewo and Jeremiah Ledbetter are among depth players to potentially watch at the deadline."
The possibility that the Jaguars make more moves can also hinge on how they do Sunday. 3-6 could see them hold tight. If they fall to 2-7 they could be more aggressive.
