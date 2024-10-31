Jaguars Might Have a Surprise Trade Up Their Sleeve
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-6 and headed nowhere fast. They recently traded arguably their best starting offensive lineman, signaling that the Jaguars' front office was starting to plan for the future in the midst of a lost season.
While it is debatable whether or not the Jaguars will fully call it quits on the season and begin a firesale, no one would blame them for starting the rebuilding process.
The Jaguars have multiple talented players. However, the roster does not play well together, as constructed. This could cause the Jaguars to fully accept the reality of the situation and try to get future assets to help make the team better moving forward.
However, that sometimes requires trading away fan favorites or players who made a significant impact at one point or were expected to.
One potential player could be running back Travis Etienne, who the Jaguars drafted in the first round, just a few seasons ago. However, the emergence of running back Tank Bigsby may have made Etienne expendable.
Mike Jones from The Athletic believes the Jaguars should get the most for Etienne while they still can and begin rebuilding their roster.
"Etienne has seen his workload diminish this season," Jones wrote, crediting injuries and fellow Jaguars RB Tank Bigsby for the fewer opportunities. "They would do well to send Etienne to a team in need of improved running back depth now to get a head start on the roster implosion that is sure to come this offseason."
While Etienne is undoubtedly talented, the Jaguars have a player in Bigsby who has shown he can handle most of the team's carries. They will also have extra draft assets from a potential Etienne trade and other trades that they could use to draft a younger running back.
This would give Jacksonville another running back they can pair with Bigsby.
Bigbsy currently leads the team in rushing. He has played two more games than Etienne this season, rushing for double the yards. Bigsby has shown that he has the ability to be the team's lead back.
The Jaguars have already started the rebuild. They simply need to go all in on the process and start planning for the future.
The chances of them turning things around this season are slim to none, so it would be in their best interests to start thinking ahead. The Jaguars have every right to blow up the current roster and start over; the sooner they do, the better.
