Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars-Lions
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering Week 11 without many on the outside thinking they have a fighting chance against the Detroit Lions.
But beyond the team's records and the Lion's overall dominance entering the showdown, how do the two teams actually compare?
To find that answer, we turned to John Maakaron of Detroit Lions On SI to preview Sunday's contest.
1. How has the Lions defense been without Aidan Hutchinson?
Maakaron: The Lions struggled to get heat on the quarterback in the immediate aftermath of Hutchinson’s injury, but seemed to make strides in the comeback win over Houston. Alim McNeill has emerged as the top pass rusher from the interior, and was one of four different defensive linemen to get a sack in Sunday’s game. With Za’Darius Smith joining the fold this week, the Lions should have another boost in production against Jacksonville. The secondary has also been solid, which has helped alleviate some of the pressure on the defensive line to produce.
2. Where has Dan Campbell made the biggest difference in the Lions' rebuild?
Maakaron: The culture he has instilled has been a huge factor in the team’s revival. They never believe they are out of a game, and have an unshakeable confidence that they can win against whoever, whenever. Detroit has had this identity since Campbell took over in 2021, and the biggest difference from then to now is the talent level up and down the roster. Detroit under Campbell is fearless, and the players are willing to give everything for their coach.
3. Are there any concerns with Jared Goff after his five interception performance?
Maakaron: Not at this point, but it will be interesting to see how he responds. Goff hadn’t thrown an interception since Week 3 prior to Sunday’s game in which he threw five. Now, Goff will be tasked with bouncing back and playing clean football against the Jaguars.
4. Which Jaguars player do the Lions know they need to stop to win the game?
Maakaron: Even though Trevor Lawrence will not be active, the Lions still need to be aware of the vast array of weapons that the Jaguars have. Most notably, running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Brian Thomas are two players that Detroit will need to key on. Etienne has strong receiving ability out of the backfield and Thomas has the physical profile that can give Detroit cornerbacks trouble down the field.
5. Who wins on Sunday?
Maakaron: With the Jaguars working with a backup quarterback, the Lions’ defense should be able to limit Jacksonville’s offensive attack. Detroit will need to slow down the pass rush of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but the team should be able to counter if Jacksonville starts fast. Detroit wins by double digits after Jacksonville applies pressure with an early score.
