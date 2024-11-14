REPORT: Jaguars Get Historically Grim News
The Detroit Lions are having the best season they have had in decades. The Jacksonville Jaguars are having another season filled with losing. This has made for unprecedented expectations being placed upon the Lions.
The Action Network’s Director of Research, Evan Abrams noted that the spread on the Jaguars’ matchup with the Lions has reached historic levels.
While the Jaguars have played admirably in losing efforts over the last few weeks, they are not expected to do so against a stout Lions team.
“This whole "covering tons of spreads" and "being a huge favorite" thing is relatively new for the Detroit Lions,” Abrams said.
“Up until last year, they hadn't even won a playoff game since 1991. So it's not common to see them as nearly a two-touchdown favorite — in fact, it hasn't happened in almost 30 years.
Abrams noted that the point spread for the Jaguars’ matchup against the Lions is the highest number of points the Lions have been favored by in nearly 30 years. Ironically, that game was also against the Jaguars.
“This week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit is listed as a 13.5-point favorite,” Abrams said.
“It's the biggest favorite they've been since 1995, which came in Week 16 also against the Jaguars, who were playing in their inaugural season. The Lions won 44-0.”
“If the spread closes -14 (where it's already touched at BetMGM), it would be the biggest spread for the Lions since 1977 against the [Tampa Bay] Bucs, who were in their second year as a team and had not yet won a game in franchise history (0-23). The Lions won 16-7 as a 14.5-point favorite.
“Last week, Detroit opened as a 10-point favorite against the Jaguars, and then after their comeback win on Sunday Night Football against the [Houston] Texans, re-opened at -11.5.
“In the last few days, the Lions have reached as high as -13.5 at FanDuel and ESPN BET, and then once Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence was ruled out, it reached -14 at some sportsbooks.”
The Jaguars have lost four of their last five games and now must find a way to contain one of top teams in the NFL. They must play their best football if they hope to give the Lions a run for their money.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE