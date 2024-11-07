Best Player, Biggest Surprise on Disappointing Jaguars Team
The Jacksonville Jaguars are among the worst teams in the National Football League because they have one of the worst rosters in the NFL. While the team has suffered numerous injuries to critical players, the roster, as a whole, is not very good.
At 2-7, with five of their seven losses coming by one score or less, the Jaguars need a rebuild and will likely make that happen this offseason. Still, it is the NFL, and the Jaguars still have quality talent in the locker room.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently released his list of the highest-graded and most surprising players this season. Locker listed Jaguars edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen as the team’s highest-graded player, with an 87.5 grade in the first nine games.
"The Jaguars rewarded Hines-Allen with a $141 million extension before the season, and he’s maintained his ludicrous level of play. The Kentucky product ranks ninth among all defensive players with a 19.4% pass-rush win rate and leads Jacksonville in pressures with 37."
Locker listed the Jaguars’ biggest surprise as running back Tank Bigsby. The talented running back was supposed to split carries with fellow running back Travis Etienne, but Bigsby has started to take on more of the carries.
“Doug Pederson’s offense hasn’t flowed smoothly in 2024, but Bigsby has asserted himself as a powerful runner,” Diamond said. “The former Auburn Tiger has posted an 80.8 rushing grade on 85 carries, forcing 27 missed tackles (T-11th) and leading the league in yards after contact per attempt (4.40).”
Bigsby's success may surprise Locker, but those who have watched him are far from surprised by his season. He has been one of the most productive backs, and until injuries arose, he and Etienne were among the top running back duos in the NFL.
The upcoming NFL Draft and free agency period will arguably be among the most critical in the Jaguars' history. They must use the second half of the season to see which players are worth keeping and which players are worth moving on from.
