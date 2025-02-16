Breaking Down Jaguars' General Manager Candidate Pool
One step closer to their next general manager, Shad Khan, Tony Boselli and Liam Coen completed the first round of 10 interview candidates Friday. After second interviews this week, the team is expected to announce the hire by the weekend.
Seven of the 10 external candidates are minorities. Should any of those individuals become the Jaguars’ final choice, his team will receive two third-round compensatory draft picks (one in 2025 and one in 2026) under a 2020 amendment to the CBA. Last year, the Rams drafted starting safety Kamren Kinchens with a special compensatory selection.
A by-the-numbers look at the 10 external candidates, not including Ethan Waugh, who's also expected to interview:
Zero currently employed by AFC South teams.
One worked previously on NFL teams with Coen: Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone.
One has experience as a general manager: Former Titans GM Jon Robinson.
One signed an NFL player contract: A former cornerback, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown signed with the Bears as a non-drafted free agent in 2008.
One has Jaguars ties: Jerry Sullivan, the father of Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan’s dad, was Jacksonville wide receivers coach from 2012-16.
Two Ozzie Newsome protégés: Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander and Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham began their careers under the legendary Ravens GM and Hall of Fame tight end.
Four currently hold assistant general manager titles: Alexander (Chargers), Brandon Brown (Giants), Cunningham (Bears) and Champ Kelly (Raiders).
Seven former area/regional college scouts: Alexander (with Ravens), Cunningham (with Ravens), Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (with Vikings), Kelly (with Broncos), Robinson (with Patriots), Sullivan (with Packers) and 49ers director/scouting and football operations Josh Williams (with 49ers).
Nine Super Bowl rings: Alexander (two with Ravens), Brandon Brown (with Eagles), Trey Brown (with Eagles), Cunningham (with Ravens), Gladstone (with Rams), Robinson (two with Patriots) and Sullivan (with Packers).
10 former college players: While Trey Brown is the only one to sign an NFL contract, every candidate played college football. Four are former wide receivers, two (Kelly and Sullivan) are former SEC players and one (Williams) is an Ivy League graduate.
