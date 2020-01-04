Breaking Down the Jaguars’ Defensive Free Agents

The Jacksonville Jaguars could look a lot different in 2020. The team has a number of holes, a cap to maneuver, and players set to test the open market.

Jaguars' owner Shad Khan announced earlier this week head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell would remain in their roles next season despite a 6-10 record in 2019. Khan said he wanted to see how the duo could build Jacksonville since, for the first time since 2016, Tom Coughlin is not calling the shots.

One of the key areas Caldwell and Marrone will have to work thoroughly through as they try to turn the Jaguars around is free agency. Aside from adding to their roster through negotiating with players on the open market, Jacksonville will also have to sort through its own impending free agents.

So, which current Jaguars on the defensive side of the ball have expiring contracts the Jaguars will have to make decisions on sooner than later?

Unrestricted free agent



DE Yannick Ngakoue

Fourth-year defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is the obvious big name here. He is not only the Jaguars' most prominent free agent this season but perhaps their largest free agent in over a decade.

Ngakoue has made his desire for top-level defensive end money clear, but it is currently unknown exactly where that contract will come from. Extension talks between Jacksonville and its star defensive end broke down last summer, and so far it appears there has been zero momentum toward Jacksonville and Ngakoue coming to an agreement.

Through four seasons, the 2016 third-round selection out of the University of Maryland has accumulated 37.5 sacks (second-most in franchise history) and 14 forced fumbles. In 2019, he totaled eight sacks and four forced fumbles and a career-best 13 tackles for loss.

Ngakoue will be one of the most sought after free agents in all of football in a few short months. Jacksonville would have a massive hole to fill if/when he leaves for greener pastures.

DT Carl Davis

Fifth-year defensive lineman Carl Davis was signed to Jacksonville as a street free agent in Week 13 after the Jaguars suffered through injuries along the defensive line. Davis only appeared in a few games and made no noticeable impact.

DT Akeem Spence

Veteran defensive tackle Akeem Spence signed with Jacksonville in Week 8 after Marcell Dareus went on injured reserve with a core muscle injury. Spence played in nine games for the Jaguars but did not record any sacks or tackles for a loss while a part of the defensive tackle rotation.

LB Preston Brown

Sixth-year linebacker Preston Brown signed with Jacksonville in Week 15 after being waived by the Oakland Raiders. Signed as depth after Quincy Williams went on injured reserve, Brown did not appear in a game for the Jaguars.

LB D.J. Alexander

D.J. Alexander, signed to a one-year deal in the 2019 offseason, appeared in five games for Jacksonville before being placed in injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He served as primarily a special teams player, playing only 33 defensive snaps in 2019.

LB Najee Goode

Eighth-year linebacker Najee Goode is the next linebacker whose contract is up heading into the offseason, but he is the only one who really had an impact on the Jaguars' defense in 2019. He played in 10 games, starting four of those games at weakside linebacker before a knee injury placed him on injured reserve in Week 13.

Goode was up and down as a starter but showed flashes serviceable play. He finished the season with 24 tackles, one sack, and one tackle for a loss. It would make sense for Jacksonville to bring him back as veteran depth, though that could also depend on what the future holds for defensive coordinator Todd Wash, who is one of Goode's biggest advocates.

FS Cody Davis

Seventh-year safety Cody Davis has been a cornerstone of Jacksonville's special teams unit since signing in 2018, leading to him being voted as a captain by his teammates in 2019.

Playing in all 16 games for the Jaguars last season, Davis totaled five tackles and played only 68 defensive snaps. He played 355 special teams snaps, however, showing where his true value to Jacksonville is.

Davis has been a leader for Jacksonville's special teams and is a good locker room presence, so him coming back wouldn't be too shocking.

DE Lerentee McCray

Appearing in 10 games before his season ended due to a hamstring injury, veteran defensive end and former special teams captain had his least productive season in his three years with the Jaguars.

In only 61 defensive snaps, McCray recorded four tackles but no sacks, tackles for loss or quarterback hits. He had totaled 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss as a No. 3 defensive end from 2017-2018, but was not as effective before his injury cost him his season in 2019.

Restricted free agent

LB Donald Payne

An afterthought until Week 13 this season, third-year linebacker Donald Payne was not even on an NFL roster this year until the Jaguars signed him in Week 8. Payne, who spent the first two years of his career in Jacksonville as a special teams ace, reprised his former role at first before an injury to Myles Jack forced him into a starting role for the first time in his career.

Starting the final five games of the season, Payne collected 60 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit, better production than many of the other Jaguars' linebackers.

Payne was, of course, not perfect and still has a lot of room to improve. But it would be wise for the Jaguars to keep Payne around for at least 2020 as a primary backup at linebacker: he has earned that much.

Exclusive rights free agent

LB Austin Calitro

Signing with Jacksonville shortly before Week 1 after being waived by the Seattle Seahawks, Austin Calitro ended up starting four games and getting a chance to show he is more than just a special teams player.

Calitro played at a replacement level in his starts, racking up 38 tackles, for tackles for loss, and one sack. It would not be a surprise to see Jacksonville bring Calitro back as linebacker depth, but he seemed over his head as a starter.

LB James Onwualu

A third-year veteran, James Onwualu did not play in a game in 2019. He was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury in early August, sapping his chance to carve out a role on the team.