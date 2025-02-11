BREAKING: Expected Timeline For Jaguars GM Search Revealed
This is a big week for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With just a few weeks left before the NFL's deadline for the Jaguars to be able to hire a new general manager before the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars are kicking off virtual interviews with candidates this week -- and those around the league expect the Jaguars to make a swift and decisive decision on Trent Baalke's replacement.
An NFL team source with direct knowledge of the situation just told Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated this on the Jaguars' search: "After Zoom and in-person interviews, the Jaguars are planning on wrapping up the general manager hiring process next week."
The Jaguars' first interview will begin today. When the Jaguars go up and down the list of virtual interviews, they will then cut it down to a finalist list. The Jaguars will be expected to have a hire wrapped up by the time the NFL Scouting Combine begins.
Including interim general manager Ethan Waugh, the Jaguars now have eight known candidates for the role vacated by ex-general manager Trent Baalke.
The list includes: Waugh; New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone; San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams; Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray.
In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire on Monday by naming Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement on Monday.
