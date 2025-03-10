BREAKING: Former Jaguars Pro Bowler Visiting With AFC Foe
Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram is one step closer to landing with a new team.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Engram is set to take a visit with the Denver Broncos on Monday -- his first official visit since being released by the Jaguars last week.
If Engram lands with the Broncos, then there will be a revenge game on the schedule next season. The Broncos are set to host the Jaguars during the 2025 regular season, which means Engram could play his former team if he ends up joining Sean Payton and Bo Nix in Denver next season.
The Broncos have made it clear this offseason how badly they want to add a pass-catching tight end to the mix, and Engram is the top tight end on the entire market. With Engram having several quality seasons and a Pro Bowl apperance while with the Jaguars, this seems like a logical fit for both parties entering free agency.
From 2022-2023, Engram ranked No. 10 in touchdown catches, No. 4 in receiving yards, No. 2 in receptions, No. 6 in yards per game, and No. 3 in targets among all tight ends.
In 2023, Engram caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the eighth tight end to ever catch 100 passes or more in the Super Bowl era.
A number of injuries led to Engram having his least productive year as a Jaguars in 2024. Engram appeared in only nine games, with the star right end missing a handful of games during the team's 1-4 start after suffering a hamstring injury during pre-game warmups in Week 2.
In nine games last year, Engram caught 47 passes for 365 yards and one touchdown.
In three years with the Jaguars, Engram appeared in 43 games and caught 234 passes for 2,094 yards and nine touchdowns.
By releasing Engram, the Jaguars took on a dead cap hit of $13.5 million and saved $5.98 million in cap space.
The question for the Jaguars now is how they plan to replace Engram. That could come via an elevated role for Brenton Strange, a draft pick, or a veteran added at some point in free agency.
