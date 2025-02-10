BREAKING: Former Jaguars WR Coach Chad Hall Lands With NFC Foe
A former member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching staff has landed with a new team.
Former Jaguars wide receivers coach Chad Hall has been hired by the New York Giants, this time in the role as assistant quarterbacks coach.
"Giants are hiring former Jaguars and Bills WR coach Chad Hall as their assistant quarterbacks coach, per source. Hall now reunites with his former Bills colleagues, HC Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen, in New York. Hall also is the brother-in-law of current Rams QB Matthew Stafford," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Hall spent the last two years as the Jaguars' wide receivers coach after a successful run in the same role with the Buffalo Bills.
Hall oversaw two different 1,000-yard seasons in Jacksonville with Calvin Ridley in 2023 and then rookie wide receiver star Brian Thomas Jr. in 2024. With that said, Hall's units struggled with injuries and consistency in each season.
In 2023, the Jaguars' second leading receiver in the receiver room had 787 yards. This dipped down to 390 in 2024 as Christian Kirk and Gabe Dave each missed time.
New head coach Liam Coen kept several members of the last Jaguars' staff -- including assistant wide receivers coach Tyler Tettleton -- but Hall was not among those who was retained. Instead, Coen will be moving forward with Edgar Bennett as his wide receiver coach.
"Bennett spent the previous seven seasons (2018-24) in the same role with the Raiders. Last season, WR Jakobi Meyers set a career high in receptions (87) and posted his first 1,000-yard receiving season (1,027) to rank 10th in the AFC in receiving yards," the Jaguars said in a release when Bennett was announced as a part of Coen's first staff with the Jaguars.
"Meyers became the 11th undrafted player in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a single season and the first to do so since 2020. Second-year WR Tre Tucker set career highs in receptions (47), receiving yards (539) and touchdown receptions (three), ranking third on the team in each category. Bennett played collegiately at Florida State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in social science and was inaugurated into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005."
