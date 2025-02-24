BREAKING: Jaguars Make Final Additions to Coaching Staff
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach, Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years. Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
The Jaguars are going with the youth movement not only with their players but also with their coaching staff. The Jaguars have seen other teams go this route and be successful and now they are going to try to follow the blueprint and turn things around next season.
The Jaguars have hired another coach who we help the players be in their best shape possible heading into next season.
On Monday the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Eric Ciano as their new strength and conditioning coach. A move that is important for the franchise as they try to turn things around next season.
Ciano had the same role for the Buffalo Bills before getting hired by Jacksonville.
"Per league sources, former Bills strength and conditioning coach Eric Ciano has been hired to the same role with Jacksonville," said sports reporter Ryan O'Halloran.
Ciano will bring his veteran leadership to a locker room that has seen go with the youth movement from players to the coaching staff.
The Jaguars made more addition to their team on Monday as well.
The Jaguars have also added assistant offensive line/run game specialist Keli'i Kekuewa, offensive assistants Trevor Mendelson, and Fred Walker, and Senior defensive Assistant Bill Sheridan.
To help Ciano are Assistant Strength and Conditioning coaches Paul Jackson and Lanier Coleman.
“Technically, I don't know that we've actually talked about our age at all," said Jaguars general manager James Gladstone.
"The interesting thing, I do think we both start from a place of humility, and I think that that makes a lot of stuff easy and seamless, while at the same time, there's this aura of confidence and understanding that we have a dynamic asset, and that is our ability to see what tools are available and apply and execute those within our spheres."
"I don't know that age has ever been something that my mind has ever gone to as a part of this process, and we certainly haven't even brought it up in any conversations.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.