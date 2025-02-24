3 Biggest Questions Facing New Jaguars GM James Gladstone
The Jacksonville Jaguars made their long-awaited hire at general manager last week, tabbing Los Angeles Rams Directory of Scouting Strategy James Gladstone as their replacement for Trent Baalke,
With Gladstone now at the helm for the Jaguars' scouting department, the first-time general manager is set to face some big-time questions in his first weeks and months in the role.
So, what are the biggest questions facing Gladstone as he takes over the Jaguars' front office? We break it down below.
How will he utilize Jaguars' stockpile of picks?
If there is one positive from the leftovers of the past Jaguars' regime, it is the fact the Jaguars have one of the healthiest stockpiles of draft picks in the NFL in 2025. The Jaguars have 10 picks in April, including six picks in the first four rounds thanks to last year's trade with the Minnesota Vikings to land Brian Thomas Jr.
The Rams proved to be aggressive with draft picks while Gladstone was in their front office, whether it meant moving picks for star Pro Bowlers or using picks to move up in the draft. The Jaguars have had a lot of success with trading back over the last two seasons, so it will be fascinating to see how much Gladstone differs.
How aggressive will Gladstone be in free agency?
The Jaguars have a few key free agents in Andre Cisco, Brandon Scherff and Mac Jones, but they don't have any major contract questions looming this offseason. This is largely the result of the Jaguars getting Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen and Tyson Campbell all under contract last offseason. The only real big name who is set to be eligible for an extension is Travon Walker, and the Jaguars could just as easily pick up his fifth-year option.
That begs the question of how Gladstone will operate the rest of the Jaguars' cap space. He will have to navigate the contract questions for both Christian Kirk and Evan Engram, but outside of that there is the question of whether Gladstone and the Jaguars will be aggressive in free agency or stand pat and attack the second and third waves. Shad Khan made it clear last year he wants the team to dial back their free agency activity, but who knows if that will begin in 2025.
What kind of experience will Gladstone surround himself with?
With Gladstone set to be one of the youngest general managers in the NFL at just 34-years-old, it is fair to wonder if the Jaguars are done adding to the front office. His entire NFL career so far has been spent with the Rams, so would it make sense for him to attempt to recruit one of their experienced front office executives like Ray Farmer or Brian Xander, or perhaps even a former Jaguars executive in Chris Driggers.
It would also make sense to see Gladstone and the Jaguars attempt to ensure that interim general manager and former assistant general manager Ethan Waugh remains with the franchise. Waugh has a lot of NFL experience, knows the Jaguars' roster in and out and could help be a guiding hand for Gladstone early on in his tenure.
