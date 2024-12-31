BREAKING: Jaguars Add Former DE Joe Gaziano to Practice Squad
The Jacksonville Jaguars have brought back a former defensive end to the practice squad.
The Jaguars announced Tuesday they signed defensive end Joe Gaziano to the practice squad, weeks after the Jaguars released him. This is now his second stint with the Jaguars, where he will take the place of recently released defensive end D.J. Coleman.
"He's a tough guy, tough player, really good run defender, good edge-setter. He's excellent in the run game," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said earlier this season.
"Then as a rusher, as a power, rushes more with power and then can get on the edge and move. Our plan is to get him a few more snaps this week and see how that goes. But Gaz, the history with that player, he's solid, you know exactly where he's going to be. You know how hard he's going to play and that's what you like about the guy.”
“Something we got to look at. We really need to look at it and find out and get to the bottom of exactly what's happening out there," Nielsen said last week.
"We would have hoped to have more production, I think for sure. I think everybody, and all the players and coaches all together, would have hoped to have more production. I think it's something that we've got to really do a deep dive into and find out and get to the bottom of it.”
"Gaziano signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Chargers (2020-22) before joining the Falcons in 2023 and the Jaguars in 2024 (Aug. - Dec.)," the Jaguars said in a release.
"Gaziano has played in 25 games (one start), including two appearances for the Jaguars this season (Week 7 vs. New England and Week 8 vs. Green Bay), and totaled 26 tackles (16 solo), four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one pass defensed."
The Jaguars will finish the 2024 season this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, looking to improve their 4-12 record and build some positive momentum for the 2025 offseason.
