BREAKING: Jaguars AFC South Rival Dealt Massive Blow
The AFC South just got a good bit weaker.
Just two days after the Jacksonville Jaguars lost star wide receiver Christian Kirk for the rest of the season to a collarbone injury, the Houston Texans have now lost Stefon Diggs for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.
Diggs sustained the injury in Week 8 vs. the Indianapolis Colts, with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirming the diagnosis on Tuesday.
The Texans already have one receiver on injured reserve in star wideout Nico Collins. Now, the Jaguars' AFC South rival has lost another top target for C.J. Stroud. The 6-2 Texans have a two-game lead over the Colts in the AFC South and a four-game lead over the 2-6 Jaguars.
In eight games this year, Diggs has caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns, proving himself to be a reliable target for Stroud in his first year with the Texans. Against the Jaguars in Week 4, Diggs caught five passes for 69 yards and socred a rushing touchdown.
The next time the Jaguars and Texans play, each team will be without one of their top playmakers in Diggs and Kirk. It remains to be seen if the Diggs injury will impact the Texans' grip on the AFC South and their pursuit for a second AFC South crown in a row. But for now, the Texans will have to move forward without one of the best players on their roster and without one of Stroud's top targets in the passing game.
