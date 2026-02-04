What Impressed Tony Khan So Much About the Jaguars' Turnaround

The Jacksonville Jaguars exceeded all expectations for the 2025 NFL Season. This was supposed to be a team looking to move in the right direction with first-year head coach Liam Coen and first-time general manager James Gladstone.

This pairing was supposed to be one that got its feet wet in their respective positions this past season. The Jaguars were not seen as a team that would win a lot of games to win the AFC South. That was out of the picture.

But Coen and Gladstone did not want any part of that. They both were in the business of making it work out the right way and winning in their first season together in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars wanted to make sure they had the right head coach in place and the right general manager to take this team forward for many years to come. Well, they got a lot more in the first season with these two. Coen is in the running for head coach of the year.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen led the Jaguars to 13 wins and an AFC South title and a home playoff game. It did not end the way that they wanted it to end, but this team will have a lot to build on heading into next season. This was supposed to be a team that was a year or two away, but Coen had other men. He is now a top head coach in the division and will look to make it two years in a row of winning the AFC South. The Jaguars passed all expectations, but it did not surprise them.

Coen and Gladstone came in with a plan since day one, and the team bought in, and they showed how they got better throughout last season.

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen, left, Owner Shad Khan, second from left, new General Manager James Gladstone, second from right and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, right, pose for a picture during a press conference Monday morning February 24, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]2025 | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tony Khan proud of Jaguars

"I am very proud of what we did this past season," said Chief Football Strategy Officer of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony Khan said on the Rich Eisen Show. "I went into the season and made some bold claims. We have really brought in great front office and coaching talent into Jacksonville. I thought my dad led a fantastic hiring process. I think that has been demonstrated. We have a fantastic head coach in Liam Coen."

"He came in here with really talented players. We have a very exciting and very talented young general manager in James Gladstone, who has worked with Liam in the past. They have brought back a great energy in the building and brought back a great legend and probably the greatest Jaguars player in history, Tony Boselli."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone (left) with owner Shad Khan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

