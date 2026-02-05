How the Jaguars Can Measure Their Success in 2026

The Jacksonville Jaguars bounced back from a horrid 2024 season where they only won four games. That disappointing season gave them the chance to trade up for Travis Hunter, but even that seems to have backfired, as he was having a relatively disappointing season before he got injured.

One of the things that didn't backfire for them was their decision to bring in Liam Coen as their head coach, as he's been a revelation for their team. Under him, Trevor Lawrence brought up his stock and started to realize some of the latent potential he had within him. How can the Jaguars continue to succeed next season?

Gauging Success for the Future

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first way to measure success for the Jaguars next season is to see how they stack up against their divisional rivals. They went 5 - 1 against the AFC South in 2025, with them only dropping a game to the Houston Texans, the only other team in the division to make the playoffs.

In the entire history of the Jaguars, they have never won their division in consecutive seasons, which doesn't bode well for their chances of success in 2026. However, the Jaguars proved that they are a different team than they were before under Coen. Even if the rest of their division improved one way or another, I trust that their growth on the defensive side of the ball wasn't a fluke and that Lawrence will continue this upward trajectory.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to congratulate other Buffalo Bills players after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence threw for over 4,000 yards for the third time in his career in 2025, while also throwing for the most touchdowns in a single season in his career. The Jaguars' success hinges on whether he can continue this ascension and solidify himself as a top-ten quarterback in the league.

He was the best quarterback in his division in 2025, and that has to stay the case in 2026. The Jaguars went out and got one of the most consistent receivers in Jakobi Meyers to give him a reliable target, and now he has a full offseason to work him in alongside Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, the biggest way for them to measure their success will be how their defense plays next season. Devin Lloyd may be leaving in free agency, and he was a key component of their defense, contributing significantly to their impressive turnaround this past season.

If their defense picks up where they left off, then they'll know that they're a legitimate contender, and their outlook on the future becomes much brighter than it already is.

Never again miss one major story related to measuring the Jaguars' success when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.