BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Big Moves Before Week 9
The Jacksonville Jaguars have called up some reinforcements from the practice squad to make up for their injuries at wide receiver.
With Christian Kirk heading to injured reserve with a collarbone injury and Brian Thomas Jr. (chest) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) both listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jaguars have called up wide receivers Austin Trammell and Elijah Cooks from the practice squad.
Cooks has been with the Jaguars since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent last season, while Trammell signed with the franchise during the summer. As things stand today, the only healthy players on the Jaguars' active roster are Trammell, Cooks, Parker Washington, and Tim Jones.
“I think it's always a game-to-game basis. So, you're always going into every game, and you start the week with who's available to us? How do we utilize our best players? So, if Christian's not available, everybody kind of moves up the pecking order in that sense," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Thursday. "Who's healthy? Who’s ready to go? That's always the starting point. So, we don't even look at it as Christian's out for the season. We look at it as Christian is not playing this week. In the next week, we'll deal with who's playing, who's available to us as that goes. So, I think this is just kind of how you deal with the week."
"It's not something that we're not looking ahead to five weeks from now or anything like that. But I think you do have the confidence in Parker, you have the confidence in Brenton to step in if the 12 personnel becomes a little bit more prominent moving forward in the pass game like it did last week. Obviously, Brian [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] has proven his worth in this system. Gabe [WR Gabe Davis] continues to grow. [WR] Tim Jones has always been a reliable, steady force for us when he gets his chance to contribute. So, I think you just have confidence that these guys just continue to grow in the system."
The Jaguars also downgraded safety Andrew Wingard and running back Keilan Robinson to out.
