3 Instant Observations on Jaguars Re-Signing Dennis Gardeck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to keep core pieces intact on Monday, with the Jaguars re-signing veteran linebacker Dennis Gardeck.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars' decision to re-sign Gardeck? We break it down below.
This move needed to be made
The Jaguars needed to make a move when it came to Gardeck. The Jaguars do not have much depth at the strong side linebacker position that is proven. Yasir Abdullah is a really good special teamer, but he has never gotten extended run as a starter. And while the Jaguars will likely have high hopes for Jalen McLeod, he still did not play during his rookie season.
For Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, Gardeck was another instance in which the Jaguars made it a priority to keep a key player from a year ago. Gardeck offered the Jaguars a lot of flexibility at both linebacker and in their pass-rush plan, and by keeping him the Jaguars are allowing themselves to run it back with a similar plan if need be. This also does not stop the Jaguars in any way from improving, either.
Focus at LB turns elsewhere
With Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd still unsigned as of this writing, the Jaguars' linebacker needs have now been stricted to just one position. Instead of needing to add players to replace both Gardeck and Lloyd, the Jaguars now can put their sole focus on the position at the off-ball linebacker spot that Lloyd occupied last year.
Losing Lloyd would certainly be a blow, but this is one that has always been expected. The Jaguars have some internal options to replace him, but it would make sense to see them invest in some kind of veteran at the position over the next week or so.
Jaguars still need Jalen McCleod to Develop
While the Jaguars will not be pushing all of their eggs into the development of Jalen McCleod this season as a result of this deal, the Jaguars still need the former Day 3 pick to develop and take a leap in his second season. That is the case even considering that, in many ways, it will be McLeod's first real season.
McCleod proving himself on special teams and when his number is called upon on defense is the best-case scenario for the Jaguars. The role Gardeck has carved out in Anthony Campanile's defense is an important one, and a developed McLeod would give the Jaguars a succession plan.
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley