3 Instant Observations on Jaguars Re-Signing Dennis Gardeck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to keep core pieces intact on Monday, with the Jaguars re-signing veteran linebacker Dennis Gardeck.

So, what do we make of the Jaguars' decision to re-sign Gardeck? We break it down below.

This move needed to be made

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars needed to make a move when it came to Gardeck. The Jaguars do not have much depth at the strong side linebacker position that is proven. Yasir Abdullah is a really good special teamer, but he has never gotten extended run as a starter. And while the Jaguars will likely have high hopes for Jalen McLeod, he still did not play during his rookie season.

For Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, Gardeck was another instance in which the Jaguars made it a priority to keep a key player from a year ago. Gardeck offered the Jaguars a lot of flexibility at both linebacker and in their pass-rush plan, and by keeping him the Jaguars are allowing themselves to run it back with a similar plan if need be. This also does not stop the Jaguars in any way from improving, either.

Focus at LB turns elsewhere

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd still unsigned as of this writing, the Jaguars' linebacker needs have now been stricted to just one position. Instead of needing to add players to replace both Gardeck and Lloyd, the Jaguars now can put their sole focus on the position at the off-ball linebacker spot that Lloyd occupied last year.

Losing Lloyd would certainly be a blow, but this is one that has always been expected. The Jaguars have some internal options to replace him, but it would make sense to see them invest in some kind of veteran at the position over the next week or so.

Jaguars still need Jalen McCleod to Develop

Jacksonville Jaguars Dennis Gardeck wraps up Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod (53) while warming up before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Jaguars will not be pushing all of their eggs into the development of Jalen McCleod this season as a result of this deal, the Jaguars still need the former Day 3 pick to develop and take a leap in his second season. That is the case even considering that, in many ways, it will be McLeod's first real season.

McCleod proving himself on special teams and when his number is called upon on defense is the best-case scenario for the Jaguars. The role Gardeck has carved out in Anthony Campanile's defense is an important one, and a developed McLeod would give the Jaguars a succession plan.