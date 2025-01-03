BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Final Injury Report For Colts Rematch
The Jacksonville Jaguars have just two players on their final injury report entering Week 18's season finale against the Indianapolis Colts.
Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little has been ruled out with an ankle injury for the second week in a row. Little was seen in the locker room earlier this week with a boot on his ankle.
Questionable for the Jaguars is linebacker Ventrell Miller, who is questionable with an ankle injury.
"Ventrell Miller, ankle. Probably not going to make the game. We’ll see today, but I doubt he makes it. Of course, [OL] Walker Little won't make the game. So, those are the only two. Everybody else is good." Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
Jaguars who were listed on the injury report earlier in the week who do not hold an injury status moving into the game are offensive guards Ezra Cleveland and Brandon Scherff, along with safety Darnell Savage.
Savage missed last week's game with a concussion but has since cleared the protocol and appears on track to play vs. the Colts this weekend.
"He cleared earlier in the week, practiced the last couple of days. Been looking good, feeling good. So, expect him to play," Pederson said.
The return of Savage should be a boost to a secondary that allowed 34 points the last time the Jaguars played the Colts. Savage has played multiple spots in the Jaguars' defense over the course of the season but has found his role at safety over the final half of the season.
"Brings leadership, brings a veteran presence. When the season began, the expectation was he was going to play our nickel spot," Pederson said on Friday when asked about how he would evaluate Savage's season.
"Then, we moved him back to safety where he's obviously comfortable back there and brought some stability there. But just again, another guy who loves ball, much like Buster [CB Montaric Brown], and leads a lot. He's one probably, he leads by example, but he also leads verbally in the locker room, too. So, he's good to have on the team, been a bright spot, been someone that I think has really kind of kept things going in the right direction.”
