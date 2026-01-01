Trevor Lawrence's Evolution Started at the Beginning

In a way, Trevor Lawrence's rise to stardom this season has been overblown. It's not that he hasn't shown significant growth in his first year under Head Coach Liam Coen. It's when pundits act as if this version of Lawrence came out of nowhere that it comes off disingenuous.



His elite talent was always evident throughout his tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a Pro-Bowler with over 4,400 total yards and 30 touchdowns who received MVP votes and led his team to the playoffs in his second season in the NFL. A season and a half of inconsistent play and injuries was enough for detractors to erase that from his history and pretend like Lawrence was dead on arrival.



How Trevor Lawrence became a star



Now, it'd be just as disingenuous to say that Trevor Lawrence hasn't improved at all this season. A big part of why he looks so much better is simply due to circumstance. Even with Liam Coen calling plays and mentoring the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback, he still struggled statistically, with his primary weapons in Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter Jr. failing to live up to their potential.



Now, with Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Brenton Strange stepping up in the passing game, T-Law suddenly looks like an elite gunslinger. It's not all just the situation, though. Lawrence has made legitimate strides as a quarterback, but it's mostly the subtle areas where he's taken steps forward, such as patience, pre-snap reads and adjustments, handling pressure, and his preparation. Jacksonville media asked him about how his pre-game approach has changed under the new coaching staff:



"Yeah, with a new staff, a new system, and a little bit of a new schedule, and the preparation, you try to keep it as similar as possible to what you're used to and what my routine has been in the past. But it has evolved and changed over time I think just getting a better feel... but also my time that I spend with Grant [Udinski] and Spence [Whipple] and Liam throughout the week."



"...at the end of the week, me and Liam spend a lot of time just going back through everything. So, I feel like, come Sunday, we're really on the same page. And it never goes perfect — it's football, and there's gray, and you play, and you make some mistakes. But I feel like our alignment, and how we see the game, and kind of what we're expecting to get out of certain plays, and just how I'm seeing it, we're very aligned, which I think is really helpful."

