Why Cam Ward Has Jaguars' Campanile on High Alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will end their regular-season at home against a talented signal-caller: No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who has improved a great deal in recent weeks.

The Tennessee Titans' hopeful franchise quarterback has had some of his best performances of the season over the last month, and now it will be up to Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile to slow him down.

Watch Campanile's comments below

The Jaguars' defense has been a huge part of their success during their seven-game winning streak, and Campanile has taken the lead. Jacksonville remains the league leader in rushing defense (86.1 yards per game) and has allowed a franchise and league-low 1,378 rushing yards through 16 games. The team’s 30 takeaways and franchise-record-tying 21 interceptions each rank second in the NFL.

Against Ward, though, the Jaguars have a stiff test due to his play-making ability. He is a threat as a runner, but his mobility more importantly allows him to create explosive plays in the passing game outside of the pocket.

“Yeah, he [Titans QB Cam Ward] is super talented and I know when we had played them the first time, I had talked about how much they had progressed at that point, but even more so I think since we played them last, they've been putting up a bunch of points," Campanile said on Thursday.

"I think he's done a great job making decisions. He keeps a lot of plays alive and does so with his eyes down the field, so he's generating chunk plays that way, obviously navigating the rush and then still being committed to getting the ball down the field. So, he does a tremendous job of that. I think his decision making is something that jumps out to me that's been really, really good."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ward's rookie season started slow, but the Titans' offense has been more explosive and efficient in recent weeks after settling in to the post-Brian Callahan setup. At the very least, Ward should offer some headaches for the Jaguars' star coordinator throughout the week and on Sunday.

“You've got to do a great job plastering. So, it's really an eye discipline issue. A lot of times in the red zone that comes up but for this guy, it comes up all over the field" Campanile said. "And like I said, he is absolutely willing to run and has done damage with his legs, but he's been lethal keeping his eyes down the field, keeping a play alive in the pocket, and then getting the ball downfield for chunk plays."

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile stands on the field during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"So, we have to do a great job of plastering, covering, obviously playing within, even if we're playing zone coverage. Getting our matches and then continuing with our eyes on those guys down the field. And then in the rush, you’ve got to be disciplined. You have to be disciplined against this guy. If he's got B gap step up or he gets an opportunity to get outside on the perimeter, it can do damage. So that's really been a huge part of what we've been emphasizing with our guys.”

