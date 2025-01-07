BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Full List of Head Coach Interview Requests
In a move that breaks away from what the team has done in the past, the Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced the names of coaches they are requesting to interview for their open head coach role.
According to the team, the Jaguars have made requests to interview the following:
- Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
- Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen
- Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken
- Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham
- Green Bay Packers assistant Robert Saleh
- Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore
The Jaguars could also interview former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, though they would not need to put in a request to speak with him.
The Jaguars are looking for their third new head coach in five seasons after Urban Meyer lasted less than a season in 2021 and after Doug Pederson lasted three seasons.
After back-to-back 9-8 seasons in Pederson's first two years, the Jaguars regressed to 4-13 in 2024 and Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the move to pull the plug on his tenure. Now, it appears Khan and general manager Trent Baalke will search far and wide for Pederson's replacement.
"This is a situation where you go out and you pick the best person you can pick. You go to work. You roll up your sleeves and go to work. Nobody has a crystal ball. Mistakes are made all the time in this business, and you’ve got to self-correct," Baalke said on Monday.
"Doug and I enjoyed some really good times here, and as Shad mentioned, that first year and a half, things were rolling and there were a lot of good things that Doug brought to this. I don’t want to short sight that. There were a lot of good things that Doug brought to this organization, and I certainly wish him well and his family well as he moves forward. But now it’s about going onto the next journey and trying to get this one right for the long haul. That’s not taking anything away from what Doug accomplished here because again, I think if you look back, the things he brought to this organization, a lot of positives, and I don’t want the fan base or anybody to forget that.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.