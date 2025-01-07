BREAKING: Jaguars Request Interview with Raiders DC Graham
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Doug Pederson after four seasons on Monday.
The search to fill the vacancy will take the Jaguars to the desert. It was announced on Tuesday that the Jaguars requested to interview Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the job.
Graham, whose contract is up, has been a defensive coordinator since 2019 and the Silver and Black's defensive play-caller for the last three seasons. He has a plethora of experience, such as his seven years with the New England Patriots accruing football wisdom and defensive genius from former Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick.
The soon-to-be 46-year-old coach also had two separate stints with the New York Giants and spent some time with the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins.
Perhaps Graham's 2024 coaching job was his most impressive feat thus far, considering the rash of injuries his defense suffered and the undertaking of almost a complete youth movement from the halfway point in the season onward.
His work with and utilization of young players such as defensive end Tyree Wilson, cornerback Jakorian Bennett, and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao stand out.
Graham brings a measured approach to football and as someone who spent time with the Patriots dynasty, he is an X's and O's pragmatist. He is also a leader of men, and his last presser before the final game of the 2024 season gave a glimpse into his football mind and leadership capacity.
"Whether it's players or coaches, as you get older you get more expensive so they're always trying to replace you with younger players," Graham said in reference to his defense's depth and youth during the season. "That's how the rosters are constructed. The young players are going to play, especially in a collision sport like this. But it's always valuable because those guys are hungry for the information. All my older players that I've had are really good players. They're always hungry for information. But when you're green and young like that, you want the information, you're listening to everything the coaches are saying to you, you're gathering information from your experiences out there on the field."
The above quote reveals how Graham is resilient, adaptable.
If Graham were to acquire a head coaching position in the NFL, there is little to question about who his defensive coordinator would be -- Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard.
The two have a longstanding relationship and Graham touched on it during that final presser. It seems the groundwork has been laid for Graham and Leonard to move up, respectively, together.
"Me and Robbie [Leonard] go way back," Graham said. "... I mean, Robbie could coach any spot on the field. If I need him to go coach the dime backer, the post safety, the nose tackle, the inside linebackers. I mean the wealth of knowledge that he has and the way he's able to present it to the players. I always told him back in the day, whenever I have a hand in hiring people, I want people that are better around me. He's better than me. ... I'm in this position like that, but I've got some good teachers on the staff, man. Robbie's one of them. He's one of them. ... I'm so proud of the wealth of knowledge he has with the game and how he's progressed as a leader and how he's able to change the culture in the room, so it's really good to see."
