BREAKING: Jaguars Breakout Star Misses Second Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't have any changes to their injury report compared to the first one of the week, but there are some significant patterns.
For the second day in a row, the Jaguars were without two key pieces of their offense in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Tank Bigsby. Lawrence was expected since he was ruled out with a left shoulder injury on Wednesday, while Bigsby is a player who the Jaguars could certainly use in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions.
Bigsby has dealt with an ankle injury for the last several weeks and ultimately left last Sunday's game for a few snaps due to the injury. Bigsby has been a focal point of Jacksonville's rushing attack throughout the season, though the last two weeks have seen some tough sledding.
In the last two weeks, Bigsby has carried the ball just 10 times for 26 yards. In the two weeks before that, he had a combined 44 carries for 196 yards and two games. One reason why his rushing production has dipped has been his injury, but the Jaguars have also seen veteran running back Travis Etienne come back into the fold from injury.
In terms of players who were limited, the Jaguars listed cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder), offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (ankle), wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder), running back D'Ernest Johnson (hamstring), offensive lineman Blake Hance (knee), defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (shoulder), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee), defensive tackle Maason Smith (ankle), wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (chest), and safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring).
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.