BREAKING: Jaguars Complete GM Interview With Bears' Ian Cunningham
The Jacksonville Jaguars just wrapped up an important interview in their general manager search.
According to the Jaguars, the team has completed an interview with Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. Cunningham, who has spent the last few seasons with the Bears after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, has long been considered one of the leading favorites for the Jaguars' vacant general manager role.
The Jaguars' are expected to complete their search and hire a general manager next week, which will give them a general manager in place for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
So far, the Jaguars have completed virtual interviews with Cunningham, Los Angeles Chargers Assistant General Manager Chad Alexander, New York Giants Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown, former Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson, Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray, Cincinnati Bengals Senior Personnel Executive Trey Brown, Los Angeles Rams Director of Scouting Strategy James Gladstone, and San Francisco 49ers Director Of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams.
Including interim general manager Ethan Waugh, the Jaguars now have nine known candidates for the role vacated by ex-general manager Trent Baalke.
The list includes: Waugh; New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone; San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams; Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray; former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson.
In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire last Monday by naming Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.