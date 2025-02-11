BREAKING: Jaguars Finalize Extension With President Mark Lamping
The Jacksonville Jaguars and owner Shad Khan announced on Tuesday a five-year contract extension for team president Mark Lamping through the 2030 NFL season, one week after naming former franchise legend Tony Boselli the Vice President of Football Operations.
Hired in February 2012, Lamping has been a key figure within the Jaguars organization for over a decade and was a huge part in landing the team’s stadium deals, including the reconstruction of EverBank Stadium that is slated to begin this month. Lamping has also been a part of Jacksonville’s annual overseas trips for the NFL’s international series in London.
“As we look ahead at what will be crucially important years for the Jaguars off the field, especially given all that involves the Stadium of the Future project, the leadership of Mark Lamping is needed more than ever,” Khan said in a statement Tuesday morning. “I’m very happy and proud to say that Mark will continue to serve as our team president, and I thank Mark for his commitment to making the Jacksonville Jaguars a model business organization throughout the NFL and in all of sports.”
Lamping was involved with the search for the team’s head coach position now possessed by Liam Coen while also being another piece in the Jaguars search for their new general manager alongside Khan, Boselli and Coen.
“It was a privilege to be named president of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012 and my experience since that moment has been rewarding in every respect imaginable. I am grateful to Shad and his family for the opportunity to continue in our mission to make the Jaguars and, by extension, Downtown Jacksonville and our community the very best they can be,” Lamping said concerning his new extension. “I’m especially in debt to my colleagues throughout our front office.They’re the ones who come through for our organization every day and are every bit as confident as I am that we will meet and exceed our potential in the years ahead.”
Lampings extension allows for continuity within the Jaguars executive front office as they continue their search for a general manager. The extension almost sets in stone the continued partnership with the NFL and the annual games played in London.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.