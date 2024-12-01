BREAKING: Jaguars Hand Out Huge Extension to Ascending Player
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their left tackle of the future.
Just hours before the Jaguars kick off against the Houston Texans, they have reportedly agreed to a three-year extension with 2021 second-round pick Walker Little.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the three-year deal is worth $45 million and carries $26 million in guarantees. In terms of average annual value, Little's $15 million a year ranks No. 14 among all left tackles.
Little had started games on and off for the Jaguars since they selected him in 2021, but he was always the traditional backup behind incumbent starter Cam Robinson. With Robinson traded earlier this season to the Minnesota Vikings, however, Little was given a golden opportunity to step in and play for a big deal in his contract season.
"I will say, Walker's done a great job. I'm excited for this opportunity for him. He's played great when he's had the opportunities the last few years. He's been put in some tough spots. He's had to play a lot of different positions," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said before Week 9.
"He's had to come in, in ‘22 when Cam got hurt, and finish the season when we were on that run. We didn't skip a beat because he was prepared, and he prepared every day like a starter. So, he's been ready for his opportunities and that's not easy to do when you're not the full-time guy and now that he's getting that opportunity, I'm excited for him. So, I think there's always two sides to it and it's tough. But obviously Walker, like I said, he's more than ready and he's done a great job. I'm excited for him. I've got all the faith in the world, and he's played great so far.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.