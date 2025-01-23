BREAKING: Jaguars HC Search Expected to Expand
With several left turns taken in the Jacksonville Jaguars' search for a new head coach this week, it appears the Jaguars pursuit of their next leader is set to expand into next week.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Jaguars' head coach search is not limited to the two known candidates who have second interviews this week in Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
"Worth noting: The Jaguars are not down to the two candidates who are in this week for in-person interviews (Robert Saleh and Patrick Graham). Their interview schedule is also expected to include, among others, coaches in the playoffs such as Joe Brady and Kellen Moore," Rapoport said.
Brady is in his first full season as the Bills' offensive coordinator after previously serving as interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Brady also had a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers as offensive coordinator and helped lead the LSU Tigers to a national championship as passing game coordinator for Joe Burrow.
It is worth noting that Brady can not have a second interview with the Jaguars since the Bills are playing in the AFC Championship Game this weekend. Per NFL rules, Brady will not be able to have an in-person interview with the Jaguars or any team until next week.
The same applies for Moore, who has also had a virtual interview for the Dallas Cowboys job. Moore interviewed with the Jaguars in 2022 for the head coach job as well.
"I think we have a very compelling case on what we can offer the head coach and you know that. I think the players, where we stand on our draft, our salary cap, the city, the bricks and mortar, the facility and our division," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said earlier this month in his end of season press conference after firing Doug Pederson.
"It's a very compelling case, but like we did last time, the head coach needs to be comfortable with what we're doing. Our job is to be able to provide them with all the resources they want. So, we'll go through that process, and it's got to work for them.”
